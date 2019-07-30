BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (MZA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF)

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 14.74 N/A 0.33 42.38 Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 5.60 N/A 0.04 72.75

Table 1 demonstrates BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 0.01% are BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 1.29% -1.73% 5.62% 11.51% -6.65% 13.14% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 1.6% 2.83% -38.22% 0% 0% -51.49%

For the past year BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.