BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (MZA)’s Financial Results Comparing With OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS)

Both BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 14.98 N/A 0.33 43.04 OFS Capital Corporation 12 3.23 N/A 0.74 15.01

Table 1 highlights BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and OFS Capital Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. OFS Capital Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than OFS Capital Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and OFS Capital Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 OFS Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, OFS Capital Corporation’s potential upside is 7.43% and its average price target is $12.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.08% of OFS Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.01%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 22.08% of OFS Capital Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. -0.5% 2.63% 1.74% 8.76% -3.57% 14.89% OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06%

For the past year BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than OFS Capital Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats OFS Capital Corporation.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.