BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (MZA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)

As Asset Management companies, BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|14
|14.35
|N/A
|0.33
|43.04
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|14
|22.23
|N/A
|0.75
|19.49
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 appears to has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.11% and 16.26%. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.01%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|-0.5%
|2.63%
|1.74%
|8.76%
|-3.57%
|14.89%
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|2.02%
|-1.15%
|3.29%
|9.1%
|7.18%
|11.49%
For the past year BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
Summary
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats on 5 of the 7 factors BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
