BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (MZA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)

As Asset Management companies, BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 14.35 N/A 0.33 43.04 Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.23 N/A 0.75 19.49

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 appears to has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.11% and 16.26%. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.01%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. -0.5% 2.63% 1.74% 8.76% -3.57% 14.89% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49%

For the past year BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2

Summary

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats on 5 of the 7 factors BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.