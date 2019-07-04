BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (MZA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 13 14.90 N/A 0.33 42.38 Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.27 N/A 0.81 17.25

In table 1 we can see BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.55% of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.01%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 1.29% -1.73% 5.62% 11.51% -6.65% 13.14% Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.43% 2.42% 4.64% 11.45% 8.2% 9.81%

For the past year BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.