BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (MZA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 14.45 N/A 0.33 43.04 Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 14 12.88 N/A 1.17 12.05

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares and 10.74% of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares. Insiders owned 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. -0.5% 2.63% 1.74% 8.76% -3.57% 14.89% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.14% 0.5% 3.14% 14.07% 9.55% 21.22%

For the past year BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund.

Summary

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.