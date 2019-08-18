BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (MZA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Since BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 15.31 N/A 0.33 43.04 Janus Henderson Group plc 23 1.56 N/A 2.25 8.91

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc. Janus Henderson Group plc has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Janus Henderson Group plc, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Janus Henderson Group plc’s consensus price target is $23.55, while its potential upside is 29.68%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.11% and 65.4%. Insiders held roughly 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.97% of Janus Henderson Group plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. -0.5% 2.63% 1.74% 8.76% -3.57% 14.89% Janus Henderson Group plc -12.85% -7.17% -20.1% -8.86% -37.59% -3.14%

For the past year BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Janus Henderson Group plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group plc beats BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.