BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (MZA)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 15.07 N/A 0.33 43.04 BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.11% and 23.47%. About 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has 0.19% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. -0.5% 2.63% 1.74% 8.76% -3.57% 14.89% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -0.63% -0.53% 1.95% 7.56% 5.03% 12.86%

For the past year BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. has stronger performance than BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.