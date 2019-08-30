BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (MZA)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|14
|15.07
|N/A
|0.33
|43.04
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.11% and 23.47%. About 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has 0.19% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|-0.5%
|2.63%
|1.74%
|8.76%
|-3.57%
|14.89%
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|-0.63%
|-0.53%
|1.95%
|7.56%
|5.03%
|12.86%
For the past year BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. has stronger performance than BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.
