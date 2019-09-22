BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (MZA) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) Contrasting side by side

Both BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 14.53 N/A 0.33 43.04 Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.60 N/A 0.36 23.06

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares and 41.78% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.01%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. -0.5% 2.63% 1.74% 8.76% -3.57% 14.89% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.12% -2.01% -4.17% -2.59% -1.66% 6.84%

For the past year BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation

Summary

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation on 6 of the 7 factors.