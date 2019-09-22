BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (MZA) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Comparing side by side

Both BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 14.53 N/A 0.33 43.04 Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 10 18.96 N/A -1.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 18.91% of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. -0.5% 2.63% 1.74% 8.76% -3.57% 14.89% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0% 2.48% 5.81% 8.7% 8.48% 26.95%

For the past year BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.

Summary

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.