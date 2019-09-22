BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (MZA) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Comparing side by side

Both BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|14
|14.53
|N/A
|0.33
|43.04
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|10
|18.96
|N/A
|-1.03
|0.00
Table 1 highlights BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 18.91% of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|-0.5%
|2.63%
|1.74%
|8.76%
|-3.57%
|14.89%
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0%
|2.48%
|5.81%
|8.7%
|8.48%
|26.95%
For the past year BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.
Summary
BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.
