BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (MZA) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. has 7.11% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. has 0.01% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. N/A 14 43.04 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.71 2.61

The potential upside of the rivals is 133.44%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. -0.5% 2.63% 1.74% 8.76% -3.57% 14.89% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. has weaker performance than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s peers beat BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.