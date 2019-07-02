BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (MZA) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 13 14.41 N/A 0.33 42.38 Federated Investors Inc. 29 2.81 N/A 2.13 14.43

Table 1 highlights BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and Federated Investors Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Federated Investors Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. is presently more expensive than Federated Investors Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 24.4% 13.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and Federated Investors Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.11% and 92.9%. Insiders held roughly 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Federated Investors Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 1.29% -1.73% 5.62% 11.51% -6.65% 13.14% Federated Investors Inc. -3.37% -5.36% 10.38% 21.95% 24.32% 15.71%

For the past year BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Federated Investors Inc.

Summary

Federated Investors Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.