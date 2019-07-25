BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (MZA) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) Comparison side by side

Both BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|14
|14.79
|N/A
|0.33
|42.38
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors. 0.01% are BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|1.29%
|-1.73%
|5.62%
|11.51%
|-6.65%
|13.14%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|-0.07%
|-2.05%
|3.24%
|3.45%
|-0.35%
|21.32%
For the past year BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
Summary
BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.
