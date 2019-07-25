BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (MZA) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) Comparison side by side

Both BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 14.79 N/A 0.33 42.38 Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors. 0.01% are BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 1.29% -1.73% 5.62% 11.51% -6.65% 13.14% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund -0.07% -2.05% 3.24% 3.45% -0.35% 21.32%

For the past year BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund

Summary

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.