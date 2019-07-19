BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (MZA) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 14.70 N/A 0.33 42.38 Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.39 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares and 29.96% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 1.29% -1.73% 5.62% 11.51% -6.65% 13.14% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. -1.92% -0.65% 1.99% 1.32% -3.46% 10.83%

For the past year BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Summary

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. on 5 of the 5 factors.