BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (MZA) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management businesses, BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 14.44 N/A 0.33 43.04 CM Finance Inc. 7 2.22 N/A -0.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and CM Finance Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CM Finance Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares and 49.8% of CM Finance Inc. shares. 0.01% are BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.88% of CM Finance Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. -0.5% 2.63% 1.74% 8.76% -3.57% 14.89% CM Finance Inc. -0.27% -3.29% 2.23% -4.55% -16.48% 17.6%

For the past year BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. has weaker performance than CM Finance Inc.

Summary

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats CM Finance Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.