BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (MZA) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management businesses, BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|14
|14.44
|N/A
|0.33
|43.04
|CM Finance Inc.
|7
|2.22
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
In table 1 we can see BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and CM Finance Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CM Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.6%
|-1.8%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares and 49.8% of CM Finance Inc. shares. 0.01% are BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.88% of CM Finance Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|-0.5%
|2.63%
|1.74%
|8.76%
|-3.57%
|14.89%
|CM Finance Inc.
|-0.27%
|-3.29%
|2.23%
|-4.55%
|-16.48%
|17.6%
For the past year BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. has weaker performance than CM Finance Inc.
Summary
BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats CM Finance Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.
