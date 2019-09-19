BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (MZA) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) Comparing side by side

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 14.49 N/A 0.33 43.04 BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 15 13.38 N/A 0.44 33.98

Demonstrates BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.11% and 9.24%. Insiders owned 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. -0.5% 2.63% 1.74% 8.76% -3.57% 14.89% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 1.49% 1.83% 6.9% 7.29% 10.2% 16.34%

For the past year BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II beats BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.