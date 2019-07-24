BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (MZA) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Contrasting side by side

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 14.87 N/A 0.33 42.38 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 26 2.85 N/A 2.55 9.95

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25 average target price and a -14.97% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 93.1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.01% are BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1% are Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 1.29% -1.73% 5.62% 11.51% -6.65% 13.14% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -7.55% -9.79% 4.06% -2.79% -20.03% 19.54%

For the past year BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.