BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 9 13.77 N/A 0.27 34.38 Oaktree Capital Group LLC 49 5.82 N/A 3.01 16.82

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and Oaktree Capital Group LLC. Oaktree Capital Group LLC has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and Oaktree Capital Group LLC.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 21.7% 2.1%

Analyst Ratings

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and Oaktree Capital Group LLC Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s potential downside is -10.84% and its average price target is $46.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.32% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. shares and 77.6% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 1.62% 2.95% 5.02% 7.53% 7.05% 14.04% Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.44% 1.91% 0.4% 24.44% 20.76% 27.45%

For the past year BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Oaktree Capital Group LLC

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.