BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF)’s Financial Results Comparing With MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 9 13.01 N/A 0.27 34.38 MFS California Municipal Fund 12 14.36 N/A 0.81 15.60

Demonstrates BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. MFS California Municipal Fund has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund are owned by institutional investors at 13.32% and 36.33% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 1.62% 2.95% 5.02% 7.53% 7.05% 14.04% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.73% 5.62% 8.26% 16.24% 23.18% 25.98%

For the past year BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. has weaker performance than MFS California Municipal Fund

Summary

MFS California Municipal Fund beats on 6 of the 7 factors BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.