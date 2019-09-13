BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF)’s Financial Results Comparing With MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.
|9
|13.01
|N/A
|0.27
|34.38
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|12
|14.36
|N/A
|0.81
|15.60
Demonstrates BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. MFS California Municipal Fund has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 provides BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund are owned by institutional investors at 13.32% and 36.33% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.
|1.62%
|2.95%
|5.02%
|7.53%
|7.05%
|14.04%
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.73%
|5.62%
|8.26%
|16.24%
|23.18%
|25.98%
For the past year BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. has weaker performance than MFS California Municipal Fund
Summary
MFS California Municipal Fund beats on 6 of the 7 factors BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.
