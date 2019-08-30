BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

As Asset Management businesses, BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 9 13.76 N/A 0.27 34.38 Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 6.93 N/A 1.23 14.76

Table 1 demonstrates BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Golub Capital BDC Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Golub Capital BDC Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and Golub Capital BDC Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.32% and 41.94%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.17% of Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 1.62% 2.95% 5.02% 7.53% 7.05% 14.04% Golub Capital BDC Inc. -0.87% 1.97% -0.93% -0.28% -3.13% 9.95%

For the past year BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.