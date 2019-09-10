BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

This is a contrast between BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 9 13.71 N/A 0.27 34.38 Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 6.46 N/A 1.15 15.79

In table 1 we can see BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. is currently more expensive than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.32% and 30.5% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 1.62% 2.95% 5.02% 7.53% 7.05% 14.04% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.33% -1.84% -10.35% -7.18% 0% 7.93%

For the past year BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. was more bullish than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.