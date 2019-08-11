BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF)’s Financial Results Comparing With B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

As Asset Management companies, BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 9 13.74 N/A 0.27 34.38 B. Riley Financial Inc. 18 1.25 N/A 0.71 26.45

Table 1 highlights BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and B. Riley Financial Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. B. Riley Financial Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than B. Riley Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.32% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. shares and 65.6% of B. Riley Financial Inc. shares. Competitively, B. Riley Financial Inc. has 4.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 1.62% 2.95% 5.02% 7.53% 7.05% 14.04% B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.91% -6.86% 5.07% 28.3% -10.79% 34.08%

For the past year BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than B. Riley Financial Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors B. Riley Financial Inc. beats BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.