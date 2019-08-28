BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 9 13.78 N/A 0.27 34.38 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 27 2.56 N/A 2.55 11.62

In table 1 we can see BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a consensus price target of $25, with potential downside of -4.18%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.32% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 1.62% 2.95% 5.02% 7.53% 7.05% 14.04% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -0.54% 6.32% 4.37% 34.6% -8.99% 39.53%

For the past year BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. was less bullish than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.