BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF)’s Financial Results Comparing With 57161 (:)

Both BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) and 57161 (:) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.
|9
|12.95
|N/A
|0.27
|34.38
|57161
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.70
|0.00
Table 1 highlights BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and 57161’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|57161
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and 57161 has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.32% and 65.24%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.23% of 57161’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.
|1.62%
|2.95%
|5.02%
|7.53%
|7.05%
|14.04%
|57161
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. beats on 5 of the 5 factors 57161.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.