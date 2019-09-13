BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 9 13.26 N/A 0.27 34.38 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.47 N/A 2.46 5.71

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. WhiteHorse Finance Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.32% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.31% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 1.62% 2.95% 5.02% 7.53% 7.05% 14.04% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22%

For the past year BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. has stronger performance than WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.