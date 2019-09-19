BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.
|9
|13.18
|N/A
|0.27
|34.38
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.32% and 42.42% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.
|1.62%
|2.95%
|5.02%
|7.53%
|7.05%
|14.04%
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.26%
|2.39%
|2.66%
|10.37%
|7.15%
|17.34%
For the past year BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
Summary
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
