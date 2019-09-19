BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 9 13.18 N/A 0.27 34.38 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.32% and 42.42% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 1.62% 2.95% 5.02% 7.53% 7.05% 14.04% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.26% 2.39% 2.66% 10.37% 7.15% 17.34%

For the past year BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.