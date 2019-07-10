BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZACU) Comparison side by side

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZACU) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 9 13.35 N/A 0.27 33.39 Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.32% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. shares and 47.33% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 28.79% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.44% 1.78% 2.69% 10.11% 5.66% 10.77% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.19% 1.96% 3.38% 0% 0% 3.28%

For the past year BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Summary

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Tenzing Acquisition Corp.