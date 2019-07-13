BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF) and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Comparing side by side

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 9 13.32 N/A 0.27 33.39 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 12 5.22 N/A 0.94 12.86

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.32% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. shares and 38.66% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.98% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.44% 1.78% 2.69% 10.11% 5.66% 10.77% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. -8.93% -7.12% -7.88% -6.52% -8.97% 5.26%

For the past year BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. was more bullish than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.