BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.
|9
|13.77
|N/A
|0.27
|34.38
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 13.32% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 39.01% of Nuveen Global High Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.
|1.62%
|2.95%
|5.02%
|7.53%
|7.05%
|14.04%
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|0.45%
|0.52%
|-1.4%
|5.79%
|0%
|13.7%
For the past year BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Global High Income Fund.
Summary
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. beats Nuveen Global High Income Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.
