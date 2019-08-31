BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 9 13.77 N/A 0.27 34.38 Nuveen Global High Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.32% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 39.01% of Nuveen Global High Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 1.62% 2.95% 5.02% 7.53% 7.05% 14.04% Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.45% 0.52% -1.4% 5.79% 0% 13.7%

For the past year BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Global High Income Fund.

Summary

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. beats Nuveen Global High Income Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.