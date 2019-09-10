BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) Comparing side by side

Both BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 9 13.71 N/A 0.27 34.38 Northern Trust Corporation 92 3.28 N/A 6.52 15.04

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation. Northern Trust Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. is presently more expensive than Northern Trust Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 15.6% 1.1%

Analyst Recommendations

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Northern Trust Corporation 1 1 2 2.50

Meanwhile, Northern Trust Corporation’s consensus target price is $106, while its potential upside is 13.79%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.32% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 81.2% of Northern Trust Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% are Northern Trust Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 1.62% 2.95% 5.02% 7.53% 7.05% 14.04% Northern Trust Corporation -1.47% 6.93% 0.45% 9.58% -10.92% 17.24%

For the past year BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Northern Trust Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Northern Trust Corporation beats BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.