BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) Comparison side by side

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 9 0.00 N/A 0.27 34.38 MFS California Municipal Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.81 15.60

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund. MFS California Municipal Fund seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than MFS California Municipal Fund, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.32% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 36.33% of MFS California Municipal Fund are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 1.62% 2.95% 5.02% 7.53% 7.05% 14.04% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.73% 5.62% 8.26% 16.24% 23.18% 25.98%

For the past year BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. was less bullish than MFS California Municipal Fund.

Summary

MFS California Municipal Fund beats BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.