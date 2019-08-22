BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF) and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) Comparison side by side

Both BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 9 13.77 N/A 0.27 34.38 Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.06

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.32% and 57.55%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 1.62% 2.95% 5.02% 7.53% 7.05% 14.04% Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.73% 1.1% 5.98% 0% 4.12%

For the past year BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.