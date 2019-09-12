BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.32% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. N/A 9 34.38 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.58 1.78 2.60

The potential upside of the rivals is 186.70%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 1.62% 2.95% 5.02% 7.53% 7.05% 14.04% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Dividends

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.’s peers beat BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.