BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 9 13.29 N/A 0.27 33.39 FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 6.40 N/A 2.26 2.72

In table 1 we can see BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. FS KKR Capital Corp. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of FS KKR Capital Corp., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.32% and 29.87%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.33% of FS KKR Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.44% 1.78% 2.69% 10.11% 5.66% 10.77% FS KKR Capital Corp. -2.38% -0.81% -3.15% -5.03% -20.52% 18.73%

For the past year BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. has weaker performance than FS KKR Capital Corp.

Summary

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. beats FS KKR Capital Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.