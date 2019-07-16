BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Contrasting side by side

Both BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 9 13.32 N/A 0.27 33.39 Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.32% and 36.46%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.44% 1.78% 2.69% 10.11% 5.66% 10.77% Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. -0.46% -0.07% 1.48% -0.07% -8.69% 9.64%

For the past year BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.

Summary

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. beats Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.