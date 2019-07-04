BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Comparison side by side

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.
|9
|13.32
|N/A
|0.27
|33.39
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.32% and 36.46% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.
|0.44%
|1.78%
|2.69%
|10.11%
|5.66%
|10.77%
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|-0.46%
|-0.07%
|1.48%
|-0.07%
|-8.69%
|9.64%
For the past year BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. beats Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.