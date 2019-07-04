BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Comparison side by side

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 9 13.32 N/A 0.27 33.39 Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.32% and 36.46% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.44% 1.78% 2.69% 10.11% 5.66% 10.77% Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. -0.46% -0.07% 1.48% -0.07% -8.69% 9.64%

For the past year BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. beats Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.