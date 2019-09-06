BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (MUS) Is At $12.74 Formed Wedge; Oceaneering International (OII) Sellers Decreased By 1.75% Their Shorts

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (MUS) formed wedge up with $13.25 target or 4.00% above today’s $12.74 share price. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (MUS) has $165.72 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.74. About 24,206 shares traded. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUS) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Oceaneering International Inc (NYSE:OII) had a decrease of 1.75% in short interest. OII’s SI was 6.04M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.75% from 6.15M shares previously. With 1.10 million avg volume, 6 days are for Oceaneering International Inc (NYSE:OII)’s short sellers to cover OII’s short positions. The SI to Oceaneering International Inc’s float is 6.21%. The stock increased 4.33% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $13.5. About 1.08M shares traded. Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has declined 43.39% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.39% the S&P500. Some Historical OII News: 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Rev $416.4M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oceaneering International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OII); 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 41C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Loss $49.1M; 15/05/2018 – Oceaneering to Participate at the TPH Hotter ‘N Hell Energy Conference; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING 1Q REV. $416M, EST. $426.9M; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC – EXPECT RECENT ACQUISITION OF ECOSSE TO BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 CASH FLOW; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR: Oceaneering Downgrade Reflects View Leverage Measures Will Weaken Beyond Our Previous Forecast; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 41c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Among 2 analysts covering Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Oceaneering International has $18 highest and $1400 lowest target. $16’s average target is 18.52% above currents $13.5 stock price. Oceaneering International had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of OII in report on Thursday, August 15 with “Neutral” rating.