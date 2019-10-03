BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (MUC) Forms $14.18 Double Top; Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (CAF) Has 0.75 Sentiment

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Inc (CAF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.17, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 12 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 16 sold and reduced their stakes in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 12.08 million shares, up from 9.61 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 6 Reduced: 10 Increased: 6 New Position: 6.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. The company has market cap of $446.16 million. It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 3.34% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. for 2.20 million shares. Guild Investment Management Inc. owns 60,009 shares or 1.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1607 Capital Partners Llc has 1.65% invested in the company for 1.40 million shares. The Virginia-based Shaker Financial Services Llc has invested 0.29% in the stock. Altfest L J & Co Inc, a New York-based fund reported 29,767 shares.

