BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (MUC) Forms $13.71 Double Top; Raytheon Company (RTN) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Raytheon has $21800 highest and $19500 lowest target. $207.75’s average target is 4.54% above currents $198.72 stock price. Raytheon had 6 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Buckingham Research. As per Tuesday, June 11, the company rating was downgraded by Vertical Research. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 13 by UBS. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by UBS. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of RTN in report on Monday, June 10 with “Buy” rating. See Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) latest ratings:

13/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $205.0000 New Target: $215.0000 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $265.0000 New Target: $195.0000 Downgrade

11/06/2019 Broker: Vertical Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $216.0000 New Target: $203.0000 Downgrade

10/06/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $205.0000 New Target: $218.0000 Maintain

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $220 New Target: $200 Downgrade

The stock increased 0.64% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $198.72. About 1.82M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – RAYTHEON TO EXPAND RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance for Sales, EPS; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs agreement with U.S. government for Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense system; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Raytheon Partners with Virsec on Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals; 11/05/2018 – Raytheon breaks ground on Ontario International Airport hangar; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 17/05/2018 – Raytheon Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18

