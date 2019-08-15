BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.72 N/A 0.44 33.98 Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 4.75 N/A 0.73 11.23

Table 1 demonstrates BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and Pzena Investment Management Inc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Pzena Investment Management Inc is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Pzena Investment Management Inc, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 48.7% 8.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and Pzena Investment Management Inc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.24% and 63.4%. Comparatively, Pzena Investment Management Inc has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 1.49% 1.83% 6.9% 7.29% 10.2% 16.34% Pzena Investment Management Inc 4.36% -5.57% -18.44% 0.73% -10.05% -0.9%

For the past year BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II had bullish trend while Pzena Investment Management Inc had bearish trend.

Summary

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II beats on 6 of the 9 factors Pzena Investment Management Inc.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.