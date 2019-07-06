BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
|14
|13.50
|N/A
|0.44
|31.92
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and Principal Real Estate Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.24% and 0%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
|-0.42%
|-0.99%
|3.07%
|10.58%
|2.7%
|9.3%
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.53%
|0.59%
|4.78%
|9.21%
|10.88%
|14.03%
For the past year BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s stock price has smaller growth than Principal Real Estate Income Fund.
Summary
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II beats on 3 of the 5 factors Principal Real Estate Income Fund.
