BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.50 N/A 0.44 31.92 Principal Real Estate Income Fund 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and Principal Real Estate Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.24% and 0%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II -0.42% -0.99% 3.07% 10.58% 2.7% 9.3% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.53% 0.59% 4.78% 9.21% 10.88% 14.03%

For the past year BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s stock price has smaller growth than Principal Real Estate Income Fund.

Summary

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II beats on 3 of the 5 factors Principal Real Estate Income Fund.