BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT)

As Asset Management companies, BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
|14
|13.68
|N/A
|0.44
|33.98
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors at 9.24% and 36.75% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
|1.49%
|1.83%
|6.9%
|7.29%
|10.2%
|16.34%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.23%
|-0.27%
|-0.4%
|1.38%
|0.37%
|1.22%
For the past year BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.