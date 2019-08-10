BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT)

As Asset Management companies, BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.68 N/A 0.44 33.98 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors at 9.24% and 36.75% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 1.49% 1.83% 6.9% 7.29% 10.2% 16.34% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.23% -0.27% -0.4% 1.38% 0.37% 1.22%

For the past year BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.