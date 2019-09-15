BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Contrasting side by side

Since BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 15 13.16 N/A 0.44 33.98 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 14 1.89 N/A 1.09 13.18

Demonstrates BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.24% of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II shares and 76.1% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 1.49% 1.83% 6.9% 7.29% 10.2% 16.34% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 2.28% 3.47% -1.51% 8.73% -17.76% 8.31%

For the past year BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has stronger performance than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Summary

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II beats on 6 of the 9 factors Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.