BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Contrasting side by side

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 15 13.60 N/A 0.44 33.98 Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.24% of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.57% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.05% are Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 1.49% 1.83% 6.9% 7.29% 10.2% 16.34% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0% -1.48% -3.52% -0.26% -7.86% 7.19%

For the past year BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II was more bullish than Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.

Summary

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II beats Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.