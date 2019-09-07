BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 15 14.13 N/A 0.44 33.98 Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 16.74 N/A 0.70 22.06

Table 1 highlights BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund appears to has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 9.24% and 24.55% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.17% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 1.49% 1.83% 6.9% 7.29% 10.2% 16.34% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.94% 3.36% 5.26% 10.32% 11.1% 15.88%

For the past year BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II on 5 of the 7 factors.