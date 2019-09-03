BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Contrasting side by side

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 14 14.22 N/A 0.44 33.98 Cannae Holdings Inc. 26 1.73 N/A 0.42 68.44

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Cannae Holdings Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Cannae Holdings Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and Cannae Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.24% and 85.1% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Cannae Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 1.49% 1.83% 6.9% 7.29% 10.2% 16.34% Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1%

For the past year BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II was less bullish than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Summary

Cannae Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.