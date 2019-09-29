BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BKK) Trades at $15.06 After Triangle; Shorts at Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB) Raised By 552.3%

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BKK) formed triangle with $14.16 target or 6.00% below today’s $15.06 share price. BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BKK) has $304.76M valuation. It closed at $15.06 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) had an increase of 552.3% in short interest. BWB’s SI was 581,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 552.3% from 89,100 shares previously. With 78,200 avg volume, 7 days are for Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB)’s short sellers to cover BWB’s short positions. The SI to Bridgewater Bancshares Inc’s float is 2.86%. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.87. About 63,741 shares traded. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.53 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust shares while 10 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 1.14 million shares or 1.00% less from 1.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) for 3,367 shares. Ameriprise Finance stated it has 37,267 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Svcs Group has invested 0% in BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK). Cambridge Trust stated it has 11,850 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Prns reported 60,600 shares. Stifel has invested 0% of its portfolio in BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK). 86,277 are held by Wells Fargo Mn. Raymond James Advisors invested 0% in BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK). Northern invested in 0% or 14,723 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 3,025 shares. Narwhal Cap Mgmt reported 17,332 shares. Covington Cap holds 0% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 30,335 shares. Smith Moore And reported 21,052 shares stake. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. Announces Participation in the Raymond James 2019 U.S. Bank Conference – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Monday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BWB vs. CBU: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc., Announces Stock Repurchase Program – Business Wire” published on January 24, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. – MarketWatch” with publication date: November 29, 2017.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking services and products to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $342.12 million. It offers saving and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits. It has a 12.49 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial loans to sole proprietorships, partnerships, firms, and other business enterprises to finance accounts receivable or inventory, capital assets, or other business related purposes; construction and land development loans; 1-4 family mortgage loans; multifamily lending products; owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and consumer and other loans.