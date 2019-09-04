BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BKK) At $15.07 Forms Top; NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering Next PLC (LON:NXT), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Next PLC has GBX 6700 highest and GBX 5200 lowest target. GBX 5950’s average target is -0.57% below currents GBX 5984 stock price. Next PLC had 31 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of NXT in report on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. Peel Hunt maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 5800 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. The stock of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Jefferies. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. HSBC maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The stock of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 6. Liberum Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 6500 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, May 2 with “Underperform”. See NEXT plc (LON:NXT) latest ratings:

13/08/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 7100.00 Upgrade

06/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 6200.00 New Target: GBX 6700.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 5600.00 New Target: GBX 5800.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 6100.00 New Target: GBX 6500.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 4100.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 5600.00 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 5600.00 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 6100.00 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

The stock increased 0.84% or GBX 50 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 5984. About 67,294 shares traded. NEXT plc (LON:NXT) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and home products for men, women, and children in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of 7.90 billion GBP. The firm operates a chain of approximately 540 stores under the name NEXT Retail in the United Kingdom and Eire. It has a 13.82 P/E ratio. It also offers products through NEXT Directory, an online and catalogue shopping business with approximately 4.5 million active customers, as well as international Websites serving approximately 70 countries.

