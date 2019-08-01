BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BKK) At $15.07 Forms Top; Cypress Semiconductor Has 1.08 Sentiment

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BKK) formed multiple top with $15.97 target or 6.00% above today’s $15.07 share price. BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BKK) has $304.97M valuation. It closed at $15.07 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 151 investment professionals increased and started new positions, while 140 reduced and sold holdings in Cypress Semiconductor Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 294.04 million shares, up from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Cypress Semiconductor Corp in top ten positions decreased from 5 to 3 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 103 Increased: 104 New Position: 47.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, makes, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.48 billion. It operates in two divisions, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division and Memory Products Division. It has a 26.62 P/E ratio. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller , analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreen and fingerprint reader products; USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards; and Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy and ZigBee radios, and WICED development platforms for the Internet of things (IoT).

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.59M for 23.93 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc holds 5.15% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for 5.27 million shares. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc owns 315,806 shares or 3.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc has 3.81% invested in the company for 416,000 shares. The Switzerland-based Robecosam Ag has invested 2.7% in the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 1.53 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.97. About 6.35 million shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) has risen 30.44% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF J. DANIEL MCCRANIE’S ELECTION TO THE BOARD – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 31c; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Cypress Semi; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Rev $582.2M; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Cypress Semiconductor Rtg To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $540.0 MLN IN REVOLVING COMMITMENTS, TERM LOANS OF $542.25 MLN – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Cypress Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q EPS 2c

More notable recent Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cypress (CY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What to Expect From Cypress Semiconductor’s (CY) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – FXL, I, OKTA, CY – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “7 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy for Your Inner Geek – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.