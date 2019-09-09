BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BKK) At $15.06 Forms Top; Cumberland Partners LTD Increased By $973,545 Its Chevron (CVX) Holding

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BKK) formed multiple top with $15.51 target or 3.00% above today’s $15.06 share price. BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BKK) has $304.97 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.06. About 31,707 shares traded. BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) has 0.00% since September 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased Chevron Corp (CVX) stake by 88.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired 7,915 shares as Chevron Corp (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Cumberland Partners Ltd holds 16,893 shares with $2.08 million value, up from 8,978 last quarter. Chevron Corp now has $224.67 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $118.89. About 2.33 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 20/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S PERTAMINA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENTS TO TAKE OVER 8 EXPIRING OIL BLOCKS PREVIOUSLY HELD BY CHEVRON AND INPEX, AMONG OTHERS -ENERGY MINISTRY; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Says Two Employees Arrested in Venezuela Amid Clampdown; 30/03/2018 – Chevron Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS IN CNBC INTERVIEW; 25/05/2018 – Gibraltar Supreme Court Awards Chevron $38 Million Against Ecuadorian Conspirators; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON PROCEEDS WITH SECOND STAGE OF GORGON PROJECT IN WA; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 05/04/2018 – Chevron at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 07/05/2018 – TCO and KPO plan maintenance at Tengiz and Karachaganak oilfields for Aug-Oct 2018; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/20/2018 03:21 PM

Investors sentiment is 0.53 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 6 investors sold BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust shares while 9 reduced holdings. only 3 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.15 million shares or 23.09% less from 1.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial has 0% invested in BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) for 825 shares. Ledyard Commercial Bank holds 0.05% or 26,200 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 179,164 shares. Stifel Finance holds 0% or 59,595 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Gp invested in 746 shares or 0% of the stock. Roundview Capital Lc has 0.21% invested in BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) for 58,660 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0% or 18,761 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Gru Lc invested in 10,675 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Northern Trust reported 14,723 shares. 17,546 are held by Royal Retail Bank Of Canada. Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv owns 72,600 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Bank Of America De holds 0% or 268,505 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge invested in 0.01% or 11,850 shares. 17,332 are owned by Narwhal Cap. Sigma Planning holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) for 13,893 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity. REED DEBRA L bought $502,074 worth of stock.

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) stake by 27,455 shares to 507,938 valued at $14.01M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Citigroup Inc New (NYSE:C) stake by 8,777 shares and now owns 179,895 shares. Alphabet Inc Cl C was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Chevron Corp has $16500 highest and $133 lowest target. $144’s average target is 21.12% above currents $118.89 stock price. Chevron Corp had 13 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $14400 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 14 by HSBC. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, May 13. Morgan Stanley maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Societe Generale. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, May 16 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harbour Invest Mgmt Llc has 9,819 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct owns 229,997 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Com owns 0.09% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 564,992 shares. 42,331 are held by Aviance Cap Management. Nwq Invest Llc accumulated 427,559 shares or 1.14% of the stock. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wedge Management L LP Nc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 141,875 shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd Co has 0.42% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Argent Trust Co accumulated 120,868 shares or 1.56% of the stock. Focused Wealth Mngmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). State Street Corp reported 115.40 million shares stake. Moreover, Nbt Bankshares N A has 1.92% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Victory Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Loomis Sayles & Co Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Mengis Capital Mngmt reported 34,880 shares.