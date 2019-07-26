BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BKK) At $15.06 Forms Top; Atlantic Power (AT) Has 1.45 Sentiment

Atlantic Power Corp (AT) investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.45, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 55 active investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 38 cut down and sold their holdings in Atlantic Power Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 65.21 million shares, up from 61.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Atlantic Power Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 31 Increased: 36 New Position: 19.

Analysts await Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 166.67% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. AT’s profit will be $4.39 million for 15.31 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Atlantic Power Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.45. About 167,157 shares traded. Atlantic Power Corporation (AT) has risen 8.44% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AT News: 20/03/2018 Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 184% to 24 Days; 23/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY REPORTS 8.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN ATLANTIC POWER CORP AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 91% to 46 Days; 18/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 62% to 74 Days; 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power 1Q Rev $80M; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Atlantic Power Corp. ‘B+’ Long-Term Corporate Credit Rating; 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power 1Q EPS 12c; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Atlantic Power Corp. Rtgs, Outlk Remains Stable; 17/04/2018 – MANGROVE PARTNERS SAYS CUTS STAKE IN ATLANTIC POWER TO 5.1 PCT AS OF APRIL 13 FROM A STAKE OF 9.96 PCT AS OF JAN 10 – SEC FILING

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $268.79 million. As of December 31, 2016, its power generation projects had an aggregate gross electric generation capacity of approximately 2,138 megawatts consisting of interests in 23 operational power generation projects across 9 states in the United States and 2 provinces in Canada. It has a 9.92 P/E ratio. The firm sells its electricity to utilities and other commercial customers.

Qcm Cayman Ltd. holds 3.77% of its portfolio in Atlantic Power Corporation for 14,900 shares. Mangrove Partners owns 7.57 million shares or 2.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Walthausen & Co. Llc has 0.45% invested in the company for 1.37 million shares. The Colorado-based Peak Asset Management Llc has invested 0.09% in the stock. Rmb Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.14 million shares.

